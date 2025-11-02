South Dakota State Jackrabbits open season at home against the Merrimack Warriors

Merrimack Warriors vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State starts the season at home against Merrimack.
South Dakota State went 20-12 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 26.1 from deep.
Merrimack went 18-15 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
