South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Utah Valley Wolverines meet in Cancun, Mexico

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and South Dakota State square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Jackrabbits have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League scoring 78.2 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Wolverines have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah Valley is fifth in the WAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Holcombe averaging 2.6.

South Dakota State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Jackson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Jackrabbits. Trey Buchanan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Holcombe is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

