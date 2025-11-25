South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Utah Valley Wolverines meet in Cancun, Mexico

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines…

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and South Dakota State square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Jackrabbits are 4-2 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 15.8 assists per game led by Jaden Jackson averaging 2.8.

The Wolverines have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah Valley is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley scores 24.1 more points per game (87.4) than South Dakota State allows (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Joe Sayler is shooting 51.8% and averaging 12.0 points.

Tyler Hendricks is shooting 61.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 12.4 points. Jackson Holcombe is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.2 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.