South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Gonzaga Bulldogs meet

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will play Gonzaga at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

South Dakota State went 30-4 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from deep.

Gonzaga finished 24-11 overall with a 7-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and bench points last season.

