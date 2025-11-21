South Dakota State hosts Georgia State after Buchanan’s 24-point game

Georgia State Panthers (1-4) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-2) Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia State Panthers (1-4) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -12.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Georgia State after Trey Buchanan scored 24 points in South Dakota State’s 94-46 victory against the Peru State Bobcats.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 on their home court. South Dakota State leads the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-3 in road games. Georgia State is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

South Dakota State scores 72.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 67.8 Georgia State allows. Georgia State’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than South Dakota State has given up to its opponents (40.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Jackson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 10.0 points.

Joah Chappelle is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 9.8 points and 1.0 rebound.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.