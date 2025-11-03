South Dakota hosts Utah Tech to begin season

Utah Tech Trailblazers at South Dakota Coyotes Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -2.5; over/under…

Utah Tech Trailblazers at South Dakota Coyotes

Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Utah Tech in the season opener.

South Dakota went 19-14 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Coyotes averaged 85.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.7 last season.

Utah Tech went 0-16 on the road and 7-26 overall last season. The Trailblazers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.