South Dakota faces South Carolina State, seeks 4th straight home win

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (3-3)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts South Carolina State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Coyotes have gone 3-1 at home. South Dakota leads the Summit League with 86.0 points and is shooting 44.6%.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. South Carolina State is seventh in the MEAC with 29.4 rebounds per game led by Obie Bronston Jr. averaging 4.0.

South Dakota is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State’s 33.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.1 percentage points lower than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (48.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Coyotes. Uzziah Buntyn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Bronston averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Jayden Johnson is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 assists.

