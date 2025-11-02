South Dakota Coyotes tip off season at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers at South Dakota Coyotes Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -2.5; over/under…

Utah Tech Trailblazers at South Dakota Coyotes

Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota starts the season at home against Utah Tech.

South Dakota went 19-14 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Coyotes averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 7.9 bench points last season.

Utah Tech went 3-15 in WAC play and 0-16 on the road last season. The Trailblazers averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.