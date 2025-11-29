South Dakota Coyotes play the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons (3-5) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (4-3) Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (3-5) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (4-3)

Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and South Dakota square off in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Coyotes are 4-3 in non-conference play. South Dakota is the Summit League leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Brack averaging 2.0.

The Falcons are 3-5 in non-conference play. Air Force has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Dakota’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Lucas Hobin is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Falcons. Kam Sanders is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

