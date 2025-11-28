South Dakota Coyotes and the Air Force Falcons square off in Rapid City, South Dakota

Air Force Falcons (3-5) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (4-3) Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Air Force Falcons (3-5) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (4-3)

Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Air Force in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Coyotes have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. South Dakota is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons have a 3-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Air Force ranks ninth in the MWC giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

South Dakota’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Lucas Hobin is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Kam Sanders is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.