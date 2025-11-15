South Carolina Upstate visits UNC Wilmington following Hodge’s 21-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -13.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on South Carolina Upstate after Nolan Hodge scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 86-77 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

UNC Wilmington finished 27-8 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Seahawks gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 2-14 on the road and 6-26 overall last season. The Spartans averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range last season.

