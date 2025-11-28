South Carolina Upstate visits Nebraska following Mast’s 31-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces South…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces South Carolina Upstate after Rienk Mast scored 31 points in Nebraska’s 80-73 victory over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Cornhuskers have gone 4-0 in home games. Nebraska scores 86.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-3 in road games. South Carolina Upstate averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Nebraska makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Mast is shooting 54.9% and averaging 18.3 points.

Carmelo Adkins is averaging 15.4 points for the Spartans. Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.