South Carolina Upstate hosts North Carolina Central following Bendinger’s 21-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-5) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts North Carolina Central after Mason Bendinger scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 72-64 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Spartans have gone 2-1 at home. South Carolina Upstate is fourth in the Big South scoring 81.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Khouri Carvey averaging 4.4.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.3% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Adkins is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 13.0 points.

Gage Lattimore is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Carvey is averaging 14.7 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

