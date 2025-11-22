South Carolina Upstate faces Morehead State, aims to end road losing streak

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at Morehead State Eagles (1-3) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at Morehead State Eagles (1-3)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hits the road against Morehead State looking to stop its four-game road skid.

Morehead State went 10-20 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.7 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

The Spartans are 0-3 on the road. South Carolina Upstate allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 22.0 points per game.

