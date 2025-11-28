South Carolina State visits Winthrop, looks to break road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at Winthrop Eagles (3-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at Winthrop Eagles (3-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will try to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs play Winthrop.

The Eagles are 1-0 in home games. Winthrop has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. South Carolina State is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Winthrop averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 64.7 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 76.7 Winthrop allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.1 points, four assists and 1.7 steals. Daylen Berry is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.1 points.

Obie Bronston Jr. is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 8.3 points and 1.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

