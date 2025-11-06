South Carolina State visits Samford following Booth’s 34-point performance

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) at Samford Bulldogs (0-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) at Samford Bulldogs (0-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on South Carolina State after Jadin Booth scored 34 points in Samford’s 85-72 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

Samford went 22-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Samford Bulldogs averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 19.5 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

South Carolina State finished 20-13 overall last season while going 7-10 on the road. The South Carolina State Bulldogs averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 6.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.