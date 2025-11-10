South Carolina State visits N.C. A&T following Walker’s 22-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts South Carolina State after Lureon Walker scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 91-72 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

N.C. A&T finished 7-25 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 76.2 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

South Carolina State went 7-10 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.