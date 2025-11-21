South Carolina State plays Charleston Southern after Reed’s 21-point performance

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Charleston Southern after Shaunice Reed scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 76-65 loss to the Queens (NC) Royals.

Charleston Southern went 7-6 at home a season ago while going 14-16 overall. The Buccaneers shot 37.1% from the field and 26.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 0-1 away from home. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 19.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Angie Juste-Jean averaging 4.6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

