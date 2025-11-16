South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs set to play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans Monday

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-1) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-1) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts South Carolina State.

South Carolina Upstate finished 9-21 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Spartans averaged 11.1 assists per game on 19.1 made field goals last season.

South Carolina State finished 2-29 overall with a 0-15 record on the road a season ago. The Lady Bulldogs averaged 7.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and 19.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

