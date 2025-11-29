South Carolina State faces Winthrop, aims to stop road losing streak

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at Winthrop Eagles (3-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at Winthrop Eagles (3-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -20.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will look to break its six-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs play Winthrop.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 at home. Winthrop has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC giving up 88.1 points while holding opponents to 48.9% shooting.

Winthrop averages 82.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 88.1 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 64.7 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 76.7 Winthrop allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 9.9 points.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 8.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

