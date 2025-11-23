South Carolina State faces UCF, looks to halt 4-game slide

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-4) at UCF Knights (3-1)
Orlando, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State aims to end its four-game skid with a victory over UCF.
UCF went 9-7 at home last season while going 12-18 overall. The Knights averaged 7.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.
The Lady Bulldogs have gone 0-2 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.