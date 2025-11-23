South Carolina State faces South Dakota on 4-game road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (3-3) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (3-3)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -11.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Bulldogs play South Dakota.

The Coyotes have gone 3-1 at home. South Dakota is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 9.8 assists per game led by Jayden Johnson averaging 3.8.

South Dakota scores 86.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 87.4 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 61.2 points per game, 20.8 fewer points than the 82.0 South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Coyotes. Uzziah Buntyn is averaging 10.0 points.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 12.2 points for the Bulldogs. Johnson is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

