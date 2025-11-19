South Carolina State faces Queens (NC) after Reed’s 22-point game

Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-2) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-2)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hosts Queens (NC) after Shaunice Reed scored 22 points in South Carolina State’s 78-69 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

South Carolina State went 2-29 overall with a 2-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Bulldogs averaged 49.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

Queens (NC) finished 4-10 on the road and 10-19 overall last season. The Royals allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

