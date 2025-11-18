South Carolina State Bulldogs take on the Chattanooga Mocs on 4-game skid

Chattanooga Mocs (1-3) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-3) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup against Chattanooga as losers of four straight games.

South Carolina State finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 10-2 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

Chattanooga finished 16-4 in SoCon play and 12-5 on the road last season. The Mocs averaged 79.7 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

