South Carolina State Bulldogs take on the Chattanooga Mocs on 4-game skid

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:42 AM

Chattanooga Mocs (1-3) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup against Chattanooga as losers of four straight games.

South Carolina State finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 10-2 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

Chattanooga finished 16-4 in SoCon play and 12-5 on the road last season. The Mocs averaged 79.7 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

