South Carolina puts home win streak on the line against Radford

Radford Highlanders (2-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina will…

Radford Highlanders (2-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Gamecocks face Radford.

South Carolina finished 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

The Highlanders are 0-1 in road games. Radford is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.