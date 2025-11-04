South Carolina hosts N.C. A&T to open season

North Carolina A&T Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -21.5;…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -21.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina begins the season at home against N.C. A&T.

South Carolina finished 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

N.C. A&T went 2-15 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Aggies averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.