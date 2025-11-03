South Carolina hosts N.C. A&T in season opener

North Carolina A&T Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts N.C. A&T for the season opener.

South Carolina finished 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

N.C. A&T finished 3-16 in CAA action and 2-15 on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 10.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.