South Carolina Gamecocks host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in non-conference action

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss travels to South Carolina for a non-conference matchup.

South Carolina went 12-20 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.6% from behind the arc last season.

Southern Miss went 11-22 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 6.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

