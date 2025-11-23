South Carolina Gamecocks face the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (4-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (4-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and South Carolina square off at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Gamecocks have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. South Carolina averages 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Northwestern has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina averages 82.8 points, 18.0 more per game than the 64.8 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 13.2 more points per game (83.0) than South Carolina allows (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Grant Polk is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Nick Martinelli is averaging 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Arrinten Page is averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.