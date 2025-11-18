South Carolina faces Radford, aims for 4th straight victory

Radford Highlanders (2-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -10.5;…

Radford Highlanders (2-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Radford.

South Carolina went 12-20 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

The Highlanders are 0-1 in road games. Radford allows 80.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.