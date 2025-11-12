South Carolina faces Presbyterian following Johnson’s 33-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays Presbyterian after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 33 points in South Carolina’s 83-79 overtime win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

South Carolina went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 10-8 at home. The Gamecocks shot 42.7% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

Presbyterian went 14-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Blue Hose averaged 6.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.