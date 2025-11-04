South Carolina beats North Carolina A&T 91-72 in season opener behind 14 3-pointers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 14 points and South Carolina made 14 3-pointers to help cruise past North…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 14 points and South Carolina made 14 3-pointers to help cruise past North Carolina A&T 91-72 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Johnson made a pair of 3s to go with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nordin Kapic added 13 points and hit three 3-pointers, leading nine Gamecocks who made a least one bucket from long range. Kobe Knox chipped in with 12 points.

The Gamecocks shot 31 of 63 overall (49%) and 14 of 32 (44%) from beyond the arc.

Lureon Walker led Alcorn State with 22 points. Lewis Walker added 16 points and Amadou Doumbia grabbed 10 rebounds for the Braves.

South Carolina has 12 new players on its roster with returners Jordan Butler, Myles Stute and Cam Scott. Johnson, an All-SEC player in 2024 for the Gamecocks, spent last season at Ohio State where he began his college career.

Stute and Butler scored nine points apiece against the Aggies.

