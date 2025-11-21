South Alabama visits Westry and UAB

South Alabama Jaguars (6-0) at UAB Blazers (3-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -7.5; over/under…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-0) at UAB Blazers (3-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays South Alabama after Chance Westry scored 21 points in UAB’s 112-56 victory over the Rhodes Lynx.

The Blazers have gone 3-1 in home games. UAB is fifth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Jaguars are 2-0 in road games. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

UAB’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 6.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westry is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Blazers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 14.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.8%.

Adam Olsen is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 15 points. Peyton Law is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.