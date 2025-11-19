Live Radio
South Alabama visits Jacksonville State after El Moutaouakkil’s 33-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:24 AM

South Alabama Jaguars (5-0) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-0)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts South Alabama after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 33 points in Jacksonville State’s 74-67 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Jacksonville State went 23-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks averaged 9.7 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 20.1 bench points last season.

The Jaguars have gone 1-0 away from home. South Alabama is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

