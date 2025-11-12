Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (3-0) St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama…

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (3-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Central Michigan in St. Petersburg, Florida.

South Alabama went 21-11 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Jaguars averaged 14.4 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan went 14-17 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Chippewas gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

