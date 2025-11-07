South Alabama Jaguars travel to the UAB Blazers

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at UAB Blazers (0-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB squares off against…

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at UAB Blazers (0-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB squares off against South Alabama.

UAB went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Blazers averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 9.9 on free throws and 24 from 3-point range.

South Alabama finished 2-17 in Sun Belt play and 2-14 on the road last season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

