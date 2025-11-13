South Alabama Jaguars take on the Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (3-0) St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars…

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (3-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama will square off against Central Michigan at McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida.

South Alabama finished 21-11 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Jaguars averaged 14.4 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan finished 14-17 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Chippewas averaged 7.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

