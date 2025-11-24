South Alabama hosts Kennesaw State after Berry’s 20-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-1) Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits…

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-1)

Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits South Alabama after Keyarah Berry scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 61-60 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Jaguars are 3-1 on their home court. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Cordasia Harris paces the Jaguars with 8.2 boards.

Kennesaw State went 13-18 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Owls averaged 62.2 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

