South Alabama hosts Alcorn State following Olsen’s 23-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (0-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-0)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Alcorn State after Adam Olsen scored 23 points in South Alabama’s 76-74 victory over the Toledo Rockets.

South Alabama went 13-4 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 64.6 points per game and shoot 38.5% from the field last season.

Alcorn State went 11-21 overall with a 5-17 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 65.0 points per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

