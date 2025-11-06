South Alabama earns 76-70 victory over Alcorn State

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Peyton Law’s 29 points helped South Alabama defeat Alcorn State 76-70 on Thursday. Law added nine…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Peyton Law’s 29 points helped South Alabama defeat Alcorn State 76-70 on Thursday.

Law added nine rebounds for the Jaguars (2-0). Jayden Cooper shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range to add 22 points.

The Braves (0-2) were led by Shane Lancaster, who posted 25 points and two steals. Alcorn State also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Nick Woodard. Tycen McDaniels also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

