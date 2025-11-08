South Alabama defeats Spring Hill 99-50

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Hantz Louis-Jeune scored 17 points as South Alabama beat Spring Hill 99-50 on Saturday. Louis-Jeune went…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Hantz Louis-Jeune scored 17 points as South Alabama beat Spring Hill 99-50 on Saturday.

Louis-Jeune went 5 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (3-0). Jayden Cooper scored 15 points, finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Brian Hawthorne went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Badgers (0-1) were led in scoring by Rocco Lamuno, who finished with 20 points. Spring Hill also got nine points from Collin Coates.

