South Alabama begins season at home against Akron

Akron Zips at South Alabama Jaguars Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Akron for the…

Akron Zips at South Alabama Jaguars

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Akron for the season opener.

South Alabama went 4-8 at home last season while going 6-24 overall. The Jaguars averaged 62.6 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Akron finished 10-21 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Zips averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.