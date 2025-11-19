South Alabama and Florida Atlantic set for out-of-conference game

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (3-1) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces…

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (3-1)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces South Alabama for a non-conference matchup.

South Alabama went 6-24 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Florida Atlantic finished 2-12 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Owls averaged 60.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

