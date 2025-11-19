Soumaoro leads Western Carolina against UNC Asheville after 23-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts UNC Asheville after Julien Soumaoro scored 23 points in Western Carolina’s 76-65 win against the Stetson Hatters.

Western Carolina finished 8-22 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Catamounts shot 39.4% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Asheville went 21-11 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 82.2 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

