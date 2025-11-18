Soumaoro leads Western Carolina against UNC Asheville after 23-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on UNC Asheville after Julien Soumaoro scored 23 points in Western Carolina’s 76-65 win against the Stetson Hatters.

Western Carolina went 8-22 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Catamounts gave up 79.0 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

UNC Asheville finished 21-11 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 82.2 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

