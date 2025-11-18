Soulis scores 10 as Columbia beats Boston University 54-49

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Soulis and Miles Franklin each scored 10 points to help lead Columbia over Boston University…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Soulis and Miles Franklin each scored 10 points to help lead Columbia over Boston University 54-49 on Tuesday.

Soulis also added five rebounds for the Lions (3-1). Franklin went 4 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Terriers (2-3) were paced by Ben Defty, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Chance Gladden also scored 14 and Ben Roy had 13 points.

Franklin scored 10 points in the first half for Columbia, which led 37-20 at halftime. Columbia turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 49-35 lead with 11:25 left in the half. Soulis scored seven second-half points.

