Solomon scores 25 as UNC Asheville beats Appalachian State 67-55

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 25 points in UNC Asheville’s 67-55 victory over Appalachian State on Sunday.

Solomon also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-4). Justin Wright scored 13 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Kameron Taylor shot 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Michael Marcus Jr. led the Mountaineers (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Appalachian State also got 11 points from Alonzo Dodd. Luke Wilson had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

