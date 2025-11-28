SMU visits Mississippi State after Miller’s 25-point outing

SMU Mustangs (7-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1.5; over/under…

SMU Mustangs (7-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3)

Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Mississippi State after Kevin Miller scored 25 points in SMU’s 89-72 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Mississippi State has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. SMU has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mississippi State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3%.

Miller is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 17.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.