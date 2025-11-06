SMU pulls away late to beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 69-58

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 14 points, Samet Yigitoglu had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and…

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 14 points, Samet Yigitoglu had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and SMU pulled away late to beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 69-58 on Thursday night.

SMU led 49-38 midway through the second half before Sheldon Williams scored seven points during Texas A&M CC’s 15-4 run that tied it 53-all with 4:19 remaining. Then the Mustangs closed on a 16-5 run, with Jaron Pierre Jr. making a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws, to seal it.

Miller shot just 2 of 14 from the floor but made 10 of 12 free throws to go with six assists. Corey Washington added 13 points and Pierre finished with 12 points for SMU (1-1).

Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Texas A&M Corpus Christi (1-1), which shot 29% (19 of 66) from the floor but hit eight buckets from long range. Kam Parker chipped in with 12 points.

The Islanders led for most of the first half until a pair of Miller free throws tied it a 25-all with 5:04 to play. Yigitoglu scored 10 first-half points for the Mustangs to help go ahead 32-28.

SMU continues its seven game homestand on Tuesday against Murray State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.