SMU Mustangs to host Kansas State Wildcats Saturday

Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-0) Dallas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU squares off against Kansas…

Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Dallas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU squares off against Kansas State.

SMU finished 10-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

Kansas State went 28-8 overall last season while going 7-4 on the road. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 58.9 points per game and shot 36.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.